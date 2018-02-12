Men Armed With Gun, Hammers Flee After Taking Jewelry From Costco in Pacoima: LAPD

Three men, one armed with a gun and two with hammers, robbed a Costco in Pacoima on Monday before fleeing, authorities said.

Los Angeles police said they received a call about the incident around 10:40 a.m. No injuries and shots were reported.

At least one of the men broke jewelry cases and took a “significant amount of jewelry,” Capt. Aaron Ponce said. They then reportedly fled in what appeared to be a silver 2012 to 2013 C-Class Mercedes with paper plates that read “Keyes auto.”

The vehicle was last spotted on Paxon Street heading toward Glenoaks Boulevard.

Authorities described the individuals as white men in their 30s who wore bandanas over their faces. Police hoped surveillance video from the store might help with the investigation.

LAPD did not provide any further information.