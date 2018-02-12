Lions Kill, Eat Suspected Poacher Near a National Park in South Africa

Posted 1:15 PM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:16PM, February 12, 2018

Police in South Africa said Monday that a suspected big cat poacher was mauled and eaten by pack of lions near Kruger National Park over the weekend, AFP reported.

In this file photo, a lion is seen on the banks of the Luvuvhu river at the Pafuri game reserve on July 21, 2010 in Kruger National Park, South Africa. (Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In this file photo, a lion is seen on the banks of the Luvuvhu river at the Pafuri game reserve on July 21, 2010 in Kruger National Park, South Africa. (Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Very little remained of the person’s body when it was found at a private game park in the northern province of Limpopo, where poaching had taken place in recent years.

“It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions. They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains,” Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP.

A loaded hunting rifle was found near the body. Investigators are still working to identify the individual.

Several lions were found last year poisoned near a farm in the same province with their heads and paws sawed off, AFP reported.