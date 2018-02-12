West Covina Police Pursue Driver After Reports of Burglary Suspect; Pursuit Ends in Compton

West Covina police are in pursuit of a driver Monday night following reports of a burglary suspect, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the pursuit was of a burglary suspect and they are assisting police. No information has been released by authorities about when the pursuit started or other details.

By the time the pursuit ended, at about 10:55 p.m. as seen in Sky5 footage, it had reached the city of Compton.

It came to an end when one of the patrol vehicles following from behind did a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle with hands raised, apparently surrendering to law enforcement as he or she faced away with both arms in the air.

