1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Pacific Palisades Roll-Over Crash Involving Ferrari: LAFD

Posted 7:09 PM, February 13, 2018

One person was killed and two others were injured in a roll-over crash in Pacific Palisades Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A Ferrari involved in a fatal roll-over crash in Pacific Palisades suffered extensive damage on Feb. 13, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard.

Two vehicles, including a Ferrari, were involved in the crash.

The two other people who were injured in the incident suffered serious injuries, according to the fire department. Both vehicles appeared to have major damage and were fairly far from each other, aerial video from the scene showed.

No other details have been released.

