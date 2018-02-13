1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured in Ferrari Rollover Crash in Pacific Palisades

A rollover crash in Pacific Palisades Tuesday night left one person dead and two injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash involved a badly damaged Ferrari and a BMW in the 500 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard and was reported at about 6:30 p.m., fire officials said. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

One of the vehicles near the scene, which did not appear to be directly involved but did appear to have minor damage, as seen in video, is owned by actor Luke Wilson, traffic investigators said.

