Amid Uncertainty About DACA, Applications for College Aid Through California Dream Act Are Way Down

Each year, California invites students who are in the country without legal permission to apply for the same financial aid packages available to others. But officials once again are concerned that fears are keeping those they want to help from seeking the funding.

The deadline to apply for aid through the California Dream Act is March 1, just about two weeks away

As of Monday, 19,141 students had applied. That’s a little more than half of last year’s total.

“We’re 20,000 students behind,” said Lupita Cortez Alcalá, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission, the organization that administers state financial aid.

