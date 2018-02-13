Body Found in Burning Car in Garden Grove; Death Deemed Suspicious by Investigators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The death of a person found inside a burning vehicle in a Garden Grove parking lot has been deemed suspicious by police Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 9800 block of Garden Grove Boulevard about 3:44 a.m. on a report of a car engulfed in flames, Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Jeff Nightengale said.

"Once the Fire Department got the fire under control they noticed that there was a body in the vehicle," Nightengale said.

Fire officials called police department investigators, who have deemed the death suspicious.

"At this point we're looking at all possibilities as to why this person was deceased inside the vehicle," Nightengale said.

Authorities have not said whether the body was found in the driver's seat or elsewhere in the vehicle.

The identification and gender of the person found inside the vehicle was unknown.

The car was found parked inside a regular space in a bank parking lot, Nightengale said. It was unclear how long the car had been there.

Investigators are searching the area for witnesses and will be checking local businesses for surveillance video.