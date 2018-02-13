Boy Wounded in Sal Castro School Shooting Still Has Bullet in His Head, Former Teacher Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A boy who was wounded in a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School nearly two weeks ago has been released from a hospital but still has a bullet in his head, his former teacher said.

A bullet struck 12-year-old Issa Al-Bayati in his skull, but didn't hit any vital organs, said Bridgette Robinson, who instructed Al-Bayati in English, science and English language development at the school last year. The teacher said he will require additional treatment.

Robinson, 31, said she was "horrified and saddened" when she learned her former student was wounded in the gunfire.

The shooting erupted in a classroom Feb. 1, with a single bullet striking the boy in the temple and a girl in the left wrist. Both students were discharged from a hospital as of last week, according to a Los Angeles County health department spokesman. Two other students and a teacher suffered minor injuries.

