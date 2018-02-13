Dead Man Found by Police in His Virginia Home Had Been Deceased for Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Newport News, Virginia, found a man in his home Saturday that had been deceased for multiple years after being asked to perform a welfare check, authorities said.

The man's body was found in the Lee's Mills Homes community at the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle, according to KTLA sister station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.

It all started with a phone call when an unidentified neighbor said he got a call to do a welfare check on his next door neighbor last Thursday.

"The nephew called me. I told him I couldn't go on Friday because I was going out of town, but I can do it on Saturday," the neighbor to WTKR.

He said that he checked the home around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and said an odor was coming from inside.

No one answered after several knocks so the neighbor called police to the home on Rivers Ridge Circle in Mulberry Village.

"I gave them the keys, they entered the house and found the gentleman," he added.

Newport News police said they found a man's body inside and that he had been dead for several years.

Officers believe the man was in his late 60s.

Other neighbors told WTKR they think the situation is strange. Some thought the man could've possibly been sent to a nursing home or moved away with his family, but instead he was inside his home the entire time.

The neighbor who did the initial welfare check and called police said the man's family is in California and he lived alone taking care of himself.

"He was very secluded. He didn't want to be bothered with a bunch of people," the neighbor said, indicating the last time he saw the resident was at least two years ago.

Police believe there was no foul play involving the man's death. Court documents say the homeowner was 68-year-old Charles Rafkind.