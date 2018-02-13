Dry, Hot California Winter Closes Ski Resorts, Revives Drought Fears

Posted 6:54 AM, February 13, 2018, by

In the Sierra Nevada, snowpack levels are running below even the darkest days of the drought, with cross-country ski resorts closed and mountain biking becoming the sport of choice until the snow returns.

A file photo shows snow in the mountains of Southern California.

A file photo shows snow in the mountains of Southern California.

In the Bay Area, cities like San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa are experiencing the hottest starts to a year on record.

And Southern California remains in the grip of unprecedented dry and hot conditions, despite a weak storm that moved in Monday.

February is historically a wet month, but not this year. And the long-term forecast offers little hope for relief.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.