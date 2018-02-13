× L.A. Councilman Wants to Consider Ending City’s Troubled New Franchise Trash Program

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander called Tuesday for his colleagues to look at what it would take to pull out of the city’s troubled waste franchise system, known as RecycLA.

Englander said the program, which serves roughly 70,000 businesses, apartment buildings and condominium customers, is “failing to deliver the basic city service of reliable trash pickup.” His proposal, which heads to a council committee for review, instructs city lawyers to show the steps needed to exit the initiative.

“There comes a time when we must recognize that the fault lies not with the service providers but with the program itself,” Englander said in a statement.

The proposal, introduced as a motion on the council floor, comes nearly a week after council members complained during a six-hour hearing about soaring bills, missed collections and other problems with RecycLA. One called the program “an embarrassment,” while another said the rollout was “a hot mess.”

