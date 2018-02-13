Man Arrested in Random Attack on 85-Year-Old Grandmother in Koreatown

Warning: A photo below may appear graphic to some readers.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony battery Tuesday in the attack on an 85-year-old woman in Koreatown just days earlier, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Richard Colomo has been booked on the battery charge and is being held on $105,000 bail, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said. He was arrested at 2 p.m.

Colomo appears to be the man in a surveillance video released by police that shows a man running from the scene of the brutal attack, Lopez said.

That attack left Mi Reum Song, a grandmother, with a head injury and deep purple bruising around her eyes in the days following. A photo of her after the attack shows her head wrapped in bandages and an open wound between her badly bruised eyes.

On Saturday, Song was walking to the grocery store in an area near Olympic Boulevard and Vermont Avenue when a stranger walking toward her randomly struck her, as her granddaughter told KTLA the following day and police later confirmed.

After being hit by the man, Song fell to the ground, hitting her face against a sidewalk curb and knocking her unconscious as she lay bleeding in the street, police later said.

“The guy was walking towards her, and out of nowhere, he just hit her,” Song’s granddaughter, Yujin Ko, told KTLA a day after the attack.

“It just came out of nowhere,” Ko said. “There was no instigation, there was no communication before.”

Nothing was taken from Song and the motive behind the brutal, seemingly random attack remains unclear.

“(He) no relation to her whatsoever,” Ko said. “She’d never seen him before. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Two days after the attack, on Monday, LAPD officials asked the public’s help in locating the attacker by identifying a man seen in surveillance video running from the scene. The following day, police arrested Colomo.

Information about his next court appearance has not yet been released.