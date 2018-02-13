Man Breaks Into Van Nuys Home Business and Is Caught Watching Porn By Resident There

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was caught watching pornography by the woman who owns the computer he was watching it on — inside her home business, as she and other family members told KTLA in an interview on Tuesday.

The man apparently broke into the home business through a hole and vent he used to slip into the home, the family, who lives upstairs, said. After the family called police, the man was arrested. Authorities have not released information about the incident.

"Last night, I came downstairs to make some tea and I saw him at the computer — sitting, watching porn," said Lisa Mirizzi, who lives at the home, which has an apartment upstairs and a home business for hair extensions on the bottom floor.

She immediately screamed and her son and husband came rushing down the stairs. Steve Mirizzi, Lisa's husband, said he and his husband came running toward the man from different directions, chasing him down.

As they man tried escaping through one door, he realized he wasn't able as it had a padlock. Moments later, as he tried running out, the couple's son managed to stop the man and, as he told KTLA, " body slam him."

Surveillance footage of the business would later shows the man, who the family said is a transient, apparently smoking, stealing some cash and even charging his phone at one point.

"It almost felt like a dream because it’s like, 'Is this really happening?'", Lisa Mirizzi said.

After the man's arrest, the family's stolen cash and credit cards were returned, making the whole situation easier to look back on.

"We could laugh about it," Steve Mirizzi said, chuckling.