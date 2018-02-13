Pico Rivera Council to Consider Asking Teacher Who Made Anti-Military Comments to Resign

The Pico Rivera City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday asking for the resignation of a councilman who bashed U.S. military service members while teaching at a high school.

Gregory Salcido, who showed up for Tuesday’s meeting, came under fire after video recordings were posted on social media of his rant in an El Rancho High School classroom, where he called members of the military the “lowest of our low.”

“We’ve got a bunch of dumb … over there,” Salcido says in the recording, using an expletive. “Think about the people who you know who are over there — your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever — they’re dumb…. They’re not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people. They’re the freaking lowest of our low.”

Shortly before 6 p.m., Salcido walked into the council chambers, where one person booed and others held up signs that read, “Resign Salcido.”

