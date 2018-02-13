San Diego Police Dog Stabbed With 7-Inch Kitchen Knife During Arrest

A man with a 7-inch kitchen knife stabbed a San Diego Police dog during an arrest at an Encanto home Monday morning — an attack that came shortly after officers had shot the man using bean-bag rounds.
The 22-year-old man was struck four times with bean bags during the encounter, police Lt. Charles Lara told reporters.
Police said the dog, a Belgian Malinois named Dexter who has been with the San Diego Police Department for a year and a half, underwent surgery and is expected to recover.
The incident began about 8:30 a.m. when police received a call about a woman who was having difficulty controlling her adult son at the home, Lara said.
