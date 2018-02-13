San Diego Police Dog Stabbed With 7-Inch Kitchen Knife During Arrest

A man with a 7-inch kitchen knife stabbed a San Diego Police dog during an arrest at an Encanto home Monday morning — an attack that came shortly after officers had shot the man using bean-bag rounds.

The 22-year-old man was struck four times with bean bags during the encounter, police Lt. Charles Lara told reporters.

Police said the dog, a Belgian Malinois named Dexter who has been with the San Diego Police Department for a year and a half, underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

The incident began about 8:30 a.m. when police received a call about a woman who was having difficulty controlling her adult son at the home, Lara said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Today our canine Dexter was stabbed while serving our community. Thankfully, Dexter is expected to be ok. Officer Adair will be speaking about it today. #protectandserve pic.twitter.com/So8o1AU4TF — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 12, 2018