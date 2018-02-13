Santa Ana Man Arrested After Girlfriend’s 1-Year-Old Boy Found Unresponsive, Placed on Life Support: Police

A 1-year-old boy is on life-support after being found unresponsive at a Santa Ana motel, and his mother’s boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police said Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Royal Roman Motel, located at 1504 E. First St., shortly before 8 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a baby not breathing, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

The child was unresponsive when officers arrived, and they performed CPR on the young boy, the release stated. Paramedics arrived and took the child to Orange County Global Medical Center before he was transported to Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

An initial investigation uncovered evidence of possible child neglect and/or abuse, according to the release.

Homicide detectives questioned the victim’s mother and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Eduardo Centeno. He was later arrested and booked into Santa Ana jail on suspicion of child abuse as well as two outstanding warrants for narcotics violations.

His mother has been released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Santa Ana Detective Eddie Nunez at 714-245-8390.