USC Receiver Joseph Lewis Arrested, Held on $50,000 Bail

USC receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested Monday on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Lewis was arrested at 2 p.m. by the Los Angeles Police Southwest Division.

Lewis, 18, was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the 77th Street station jail.

“USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation,” school spokesman Tim Tessalone said in a statement. “While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law.”

Last year as a freshman, Lewis played in 11 games, mostly on special teams. The former five-star recruit had four catches for 39 yards to go along with two tackles. Lewis starred locally at Los Angeles’ Hawkins High just a couple of miles south of the USC campus.

