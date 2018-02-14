× 50 People Displaced by Residential Fire in South L.A. Area

A fire that broke out in the South Los Angeles area engulfed multiple homes and displaced several dozen people, authorities said Wednesday.

City firefighters arrived on the scene on the 1400 block of East 58th Place at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday to assist the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet. The address is in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood.

A county Fire Department inspector said one single-family home was well involved when firefighters arrived, and then a second home and two motor homes caught fire.

Fifty people were displaced by the fire, the inspector said, and some electrical wires in the area were down and Southern California Edison was called to the scene.

Firefighters had extinguished the flames by 12:13 a.m. It’s still not clear what caused the fire.

Red Cross Los Angeles has set up a temporary shelter for those who were displaced.

Early this morning, a Home Fire affected two homes in Los Angeles, displacing more than 40 people. #RedCrossLA volunteers have responded and a shelter has been opened for anyone needing a safe place to stay. Thank you volunteers! pic.twitter.com/YBvcvRNA62 — Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) February 14, 2018