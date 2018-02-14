Authentic Love Vs. Manufactured Love With Laurel House

Posted 10:35 AM, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, February 14, 2018

Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House joined us live to talk about manufactured versus authentic love.  For more information on Laurel House and how she can help you with your relationship, you can visit her website or follow her on social media.