Authorities Respond to Residential Structure Fire in Downey; No Injuries Reported

Officials responded to a residential structure fire in Downey Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported.

A call about the incident on the 13600 block of Barlin Avenue came in around 8:15 p.m., according to the Downey Fire Department.

“It appears there are no injuries and everyone inside made it out safely,” tweeted Downey Police, whose officers were assisting fire officials.

Barlin Avenue would be closed between Prichard Street and Century Boulevard for at least an hour, police said in a tweet at 9:28 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

