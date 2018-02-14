Bel-Air Dentist Charged With Murder After Mother Found Dead in Beverly Hills Home

A prominent dentist has been charged with murder after his mother was found dead in her Beverly Hills home last October, officials announced Wednesday.

Daniel Simon Yacobi, 36, of Bel-Air, faces a special circumstance allegation of murder for financial gain, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Yacobi’s mother, Violet Yacobi, 67, was found dead in her home on Oct. 10, 2017. Investigators believe she had been killed the previous day. The Associated Press reported that the Violet Yacobi was strangled.

Her son was arrested on Feb. 12, following a lengthy investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The DA’s office did not elaborate on the special allegation or motive behind the crime.

Yacobi, who remains in custody without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty if convicted.

Yacobi has several dental offices in Los Angeles County, the AP reported.