Berkeley Declares Itself a Sanctuary City for Recreational Marijuana

The Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to declare the city a sanctuary for recreational marijuana, a move that may be the first of its kind.

The resolution, adopted Tuesday, prohibits Berkeley’s agencies and employees from using city resources to assist in enforcing federal marijuana laws or providing information on legal cannabis activities.

“The city of Berkeley does not support cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration in its efforts to undermine state and local marijuana laws,” the measure says.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said the move was a response to “threats by Atty. Gen. [Jeff] Sessions regarding a misguided crackdown on our democratic decision to legalize recreational cannabis.” Arreguin, Councilman Ben Bartlett and Councilwoman Cheryl Davila authored the resolution.

