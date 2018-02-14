Former Top Hillary Clinton Aide Amanda Renteria Enters Race for California Governor

Amanda Renteria, a top aide to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, is stepping down from her post at the California attorney general’s office to run for governor, according to Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.

“I wish her a great deal of luck. I obviously hired her because I knew she was pretty capable,” Becerra told The Times on Wednesday.

Renteria​​​​ filed a statement of intent to run for governor with the secretary of state’s office. Attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

Renteria enters a race to replace termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown that has been underway for three years. The Central Valley native, who is well known in California and national political circles, will face challenges as a latecomer to the campaign.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.