Frank Buckley Interviews: Anthony Scaramucci, Former White House Communications Director

Anthony Scaramucci is an entrepreneur, media personality, author and hedge fund founder (SkyBridge Capital) who served as the White House Communications Director in the Trump Administration for 11 days.

During this podcast, Anthony discusses his eventful time in the White House, his disdain for Washington politics, his transformation from President Obama supporter to President Trump loyalist, and his infamous phone call to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza. (Links to the New Yorker story and Lizza’s recorded phone call with Scaramucci can be found below.)

Anthony also reveals for the first time why he would advise President Trump to testify in the Robert Mueller investigation, he discusses the president’s reluctance to criticize Russia or Vladimir Putin, and he weighs in on whether White House Chief of Staff John Kelly should resign in the wake of the Rob Porter domestic abuse allegations.

