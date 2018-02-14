Free Screenings of ‘Get Out’ Offered at Select AMC Theatres on President’s Day

It’s been almost a year since “Get Out” stunned audiences in theaters.

To mark the anniversary — and most certainly to stir more emotions before the Oscars next month — Universal Pictures has teamed up with AMC Theatres to offer free screenings of the film on Feb. 19.

This Presidents’ Day head to participating @AMCTheatres across the country for a free screening of #GetOut to celebrate the one-year anniversary. #GetOutOneYearLater Find out more here: https://t.co/PvdzHxsaj1 pic.twitter.com/Z3dsvnQzmi — Get Out (@GetOutMovie) February 14, 2018

That’s right, the horror satire will be back in select theaters on President’s Day. For free.

“Believe me, ‘Get Out’ is a movie best seen in theaters,” writer-director Jordan Peele said Tuesday in a video on Twitter. “It’s all about that theatrical experience, so please go.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Check out the full list of theaters here.