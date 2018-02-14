Free Screenings of ‘Get Out’ Offered at Select AMC Theatres on President’s Day

It’s been almost a year since “Get Out” stunned audiences in theaters.
To mark the anniversary — and most certainly to stir more emotions before the Oscars next month — Universal Pictures has teamed up with AMC Theatres to offer free screenings of the film on Feb. 19.
That’s right, the horror satire will be back in select theaters on President’s Day. For free.
“Believe me, ‘Get Out’ is a movie best seen in theaters,” writer-director Jordan Peele said Tuesday in a video on Twitter. “It’s all about that theatrical experience, so please go.”
