Ashrah Felix, 12, has been recovering after being shot in the wrist while in class at Sal Castro Middle School on Feb. 1. "I'm terrified to go back there," the girl said. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 14, 2018.

