LAPD Searches for 2 Men After North Hollywood Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured

Two men were shot, one fatally, in North Hollywood on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers respond to a shooting in North Hollywood on Feb. 14, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

Los Angeles police are searching for two suspects, both men about 19 to 22 years old, said Officer Tony Im. They left the scene in the 11500 block of Sylvan Street about 5:45 p.m. in a black four-door Honda that’s missing a rear bumper.

Investigators are interviewing the surviving victim, who was hospitalized, and canvassing the area to determine what led up to the shooting.

Neither of the victims was identified.

