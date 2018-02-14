Lawsuit: Third Man Was Involved in O.C. Coroner’s Body Mix-Up That Led to Family Burying Stranger

The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner has yet to explain how authorities identified a homeless man found dead behind a phone store last May as 57-year-old Frankie M. Kerrigan — who turned up alive a week after he supposedly was buried.

The coroner later admitted a blunder and said that the body was actually that of John Dickens, 54, another homeless man. Dickens’ body was exhumed, and his cremated ashes were sent to his family in Kansas.

Now the Kerrigan family contends that a third, unidentified man was involved in the body mix-up — and that the misidentification was not a mistake.