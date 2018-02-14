Milo Yiannopoulos to Visit UCLA This Month for Talk, ’10 Things I Hate About Mexico’

Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing rabble-rouser whose campus appearances have sparked widespread protests, is headed to UCLA this month — this time to talk about what he hates about Mexico.

Yiannopolos said he intends to take on Mexican patriarchy in his Feb. 26 talk, “10 Things I Hate About Mexico,” which is being hosted by the Bruin Republicans. He said the talk is timely now as Congress moves to tackle immigration reform.

“[President] Trump and the Republicans make an economic and law-and-order case against uncontrolled immigration from Mexico. I’m going to make the social justice case against importing any more of this particular culture into America,” Yiannopoulos said in a text Wednesday. “In other words, what would a third wave intersectional feminist, if she was being honest, say about Mexican society and culture, and in particular the rampant misogyny, corruption and patriarchal oppression that runs rampant throughout its ruling classes?”

“To put it another way: What would runaway immigration from Mexico mean for women, people of color, queer people and trans folk?”

