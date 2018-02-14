Person of Interest Sought After Woman Killed in Redlands Apartment Complex

A homicide investigation is underway in Redlands after a 31-year-old woman was killed at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments in the 1600 block of Barton road about 9:45 p.m., Redlands Police Department Public Information Officer Carl Baker said.

No details on how the victim was killed were immediately available.

A man who was nearby at the time of the shooting said he heard multiple gunshots.

The victim’s identity was not released, but Baker confirmed she was 31 years old and lived in the apartment. Baker also confirmed that police were conducting a homicide investigation.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest, Baker said. No description of the person was available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.