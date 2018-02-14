Police Commission Faults LAPD Officer Who Fatally Shot 70-Year-Old Man Holding Metal Pipe

A veteran Los Angeles police officer violated department rules for using deadly force last year when he shot and killed a 70-year-old man holding a pipe in downtown L.A., an oversight panel determined.

Siding with Chief Charlie Beck, the Los Angeles Police Commission unanimously faulted Officer Charles Garcia for firing his gun and for some of the tactics he used before pulling the trigger.

Several bystanders filmed the March 4 shooting, which happened at a busy intersection — Olympic Boulevard and Broadway — in the middle of the afternoon. Those videos, which show Garcia fire twice at Alejandro Mendez as he stood several feet away, quickly raised questions both inside and outside the LAPD.

In his report to the commission, Beck said the decision by Garcia and his partner to “immediately deploy” on Mendez limited the time they had to “assess the situation or consider other tactical options.”

