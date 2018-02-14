Police Seeking Man Seen on Video Robbing Woman at Gunpoint Inside Santa Ana Massage Parlor

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man seen on surveillance video robbing a woman at gunpoint inside a Santa Ana massage parlor.

The incident happened around 10:53 p.m. Monday at a business in the 3700 block of West McFadden Avenue, according to a statement from Santa Ana police.

The department released footage from inside the massage parlor, showing a man striking the victim on the head with a handgun multiple times, pulling the woman’s hair and strangling her. The man fled the business in a red car after the victim gave him an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The woman sustained substantial injuries on the head, including her face, according to authorities.

Police described the assailant as a Hispanic man between 22 to 28 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He’s believed to have short black hair, a medium complexion and a tattoo on his right forearms.

The surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes with white soles. Police said his red vehicle could be a newer model Toyota Camry or a similar four-door sedan.

Anyone with information can call 714-245-8362, email DGreaver@santa-ana.org or contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.