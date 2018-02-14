Porn Star Stormy Daniels ‘Is Going to Tell Her Story’, Manager Says

Watch Live: ‘Numerous Fatalities’ in South Florida School Shooting Superintendent Says; Gunman in Custody

Posted 2:09 PM, February 14, 2018, by

A manager for the porn star who was reportedly paid $130,000 by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer claims the agreement between the two is no longer valid.

Adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels attends the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 23, 2016. (Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Gina Rodriguez, a manager for Stephanie Clifford, who is also known as Stormy Daniels, said Wednesday that Clifford believes Michael Cohen voided the non-disclosure agreement with her by admitting he paid Clifford $130,000.

Rodriguez added: “Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story.”

The Associated Press reported first reported Wednesday that Clifford now believes she is free to talk about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

Adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, hosts a Super Bowl party at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on Feb. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a statement released Tuesday night, Cohen said he paid Clifford in 2016, and claimed that the exchange was “lawful” and “not a campaign contribution expenditure by anyone.”

Following the reports of Cohen’s statement on Tuesday, as well as a story published by The Daily Beast this week regarding a book proposal by Cohen, Rodriguez told the Associated Press that Clifford now believes he violated the non-disclosure agreement.

Cohen reportedly set up a private LLC shortly before the 2016 presidential election to pay Clifford, following an alleged July 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported in January.

Following initial reports last month that Cohen had made the payment, the lawyer said in a statement that Trump “vehemently denies” any encounter between the two.

“Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” Cohen’s statement Tuesday said. “I will always protect Mr. Trump.”

