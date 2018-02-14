Second ‘Charles in Charge’ Actor Accuses Scott Baio of Sexual Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second actor on the 1980s show "Charles in Charge" is accusing star Scott Baio of sexual harassment and abuse.

Alexander Polinsky, who was a child actor on popular sitcom, is holding a news conference Wednesday with his attorney Lisa Bloom to provide more information about the alleged abuse, a news release from Bloom's office stated.

Bloom also represents Nicole Eggert, who has alleged that Baio sexually abused her when she was an underage actor on the show.

Eggert is expected to give a short statement at the news conference, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Scott Baio is planning his own news conference at his lawyer's office to respond to the allegations at 2 p.m., TMZ reported.

Baio's spokesperson Brian Glicklich told TMZ, "Nicole Eggert, Alexander Polinsky and their attorney have brought a media circus to town, complete with false allegations, misleading insinuations, and pure sleaze mongering."