Border Patrol Restricts Access to Park at U.S.-Mexico Border Where Divided Families Meet

Family members have gathered for years at Friendship Park to share quiet conversations and “pinky kisses” through metal mesh fencing that separates San Diego and Tijuana. A new Border Patrol policy now limits those visits to 30 minutes.

Under the new policy, a spokesman for the agency’s San Diego sector confirmed, no more than 10 people can be in the area, which sits between two border enforcement fences, at the same time.

Photos and videos in the space are prohibited, and the public is no longer allowed in the binational garden.

The park, at the edge of Border Field State Park, in the southwestern corner of San Diego, is open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That has not changed under the new policy.

