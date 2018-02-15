Design-A-Gown Contest With Starlight Children’s Foundation

CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation, Chris Helfrich joined us live to tell us all about the Starlight Design-A-Gown Contest. The first of its kind nationwide contest offers kids of all ages the opportunity to create a new design of Starlight's line of revolutionary children's hospital Starlight Gowns. Starlight Children's Foundation is an organization dedicated to creating moments of joy and comfort for hospitalized kids and their families. For more information on the Design-A-Gown Contest or how you can get involved with Starlight Children’s Foundation, follow them on social media.
