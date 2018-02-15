Father Fatally Shot During Robbery at Car Stereo Shop in South Gate: LASD

Authorities asked for any information Thursday about an armed robbery that left a father dead in South Gate.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a car stereo business in the 13100 block of Paramount Boulevard at 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Video from the business captured a man kicking the door to get in while the victim was asleep, Detective Q Rodriguez from the Sheriff’s Department said. The victim appeared cooperative, giving up his wallet before the intruder shot him with a semi-automatic pistol, the officer said.

The victim — whose identity has not been released — was a father of six, Rodriguez said.

Authorities did not find the weapon at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The agency was investigating the incident with the South Gate Police Department.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.