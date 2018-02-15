GoFundMe Set Up for Victims, Families of Florida High School Mass Shooting

Officials with the Broward County Public Schools district are raising money for those impacted by Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead and at least 14 others injured.

An image is seen from the GoFundMe page for victims and families of the Florida high school mass shooting.

“There are no words to express the sorrow that we are feeling,” the GoFundMe post created by the Broward Education Foundation reads.

The donations will be used to provide relief and financial support to victim’s and families of the shooting, according to the post.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, but they include 17 adults and children.

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Football coach Aaron Feis was among the dead, according to the school’s football program and its spokeswoman, Denise Lehtio.

Feis threw himself in front of students as bullets flew Wednesday at his alma mater. He died after being rushed into surgery.

“He died the same way he lived – he put himself second,” Lehtio said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”

The GoFundMe account, which was set up Thursday morning, had raised nearly $130,000 as of 8:42 a.m.

