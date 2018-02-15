Her Throat Cut, Dying NorCal Teen ID’d Attackers as 2 Co-Worker Friends

Shortly before she was left bloody and dying along a remote California roadside, 19-year-old Lizette Andrea Cuesta had voluntarily entered a car with her killers, police say.

Cuesta, whose throat appeared to be cut or stabbed, had crawled 100 yards before a motorist stopped to help. Police say she used her final words to tell authorities who had attacked her — her two friends and co-workers.

Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25, have each been charged with one count of murder in connection with Cuesta’s death early Monday, Alameda County court records show. The charge against Gross carries a special allegation that he used a knife.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive behind the killing.

