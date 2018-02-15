Immigrant Rights Activists Block Homeland Security Van Outside Detention Center in Downtown L.A.

A crowd of immigrant rights advocates blocked a Homeland Security van late Thursday from accessing the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Video footage showed dozens of people standing in the street, in front of a marked van, chanting, “Drive out ICE!” and “Stop the deportations!” Some held signs.

Organized by the Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, the protest was in response to raids this week that led to the detention of more than 100 people suspected of violating immigration laws.

Activists believe Southern California was a target in the sweep in retaliation for so-called sanctuary laws around the region.

Around 50 people are gathered around the ICE van near Aliso and Alameda. pic.twitter.com/I85bHC3TUE — Marcus Yam 火 (@yamphoto) February 16, 2018

