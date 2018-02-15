LAPD Pursuit of Suspected DUI Driver Ends in East Los Angeles

Police took a woman into custody in East L.A. after a pursuit that started late Thursday near Cahuenga Boulevard and the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood.

A call about her vehicle, a black SUV, came in around 10:22 p.m., Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department said. The woman was suspected of driving under the influence.

The motorist led authorities on a chase on the 101 Freeway and through downtown Los Angeles. She hit another vehicle around 10:48 p.m. after exiting the 10 Freeway in East L.A. but continued driving.

The pursuit ended near Bonnie Beach Place and Michigan Avenue when officers blocked the vehicle and apprehended the driver around 11 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.