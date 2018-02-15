Los Angeles Unified School District leaders held a press conference Thursday to outline its own safety practices and procedures after a gunman shot and killed 14 students and three staff members on a high school campus in Florida. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 15, 2018.
LAUSD Officials Detail Campus Safety Plan in Wake of Florida School Massacre
-
12-Year-Old Girl Booked on Gun Charge After 2 Students Shot at Sal Castro Middle School; Shooting ‘Not Intentional’: LAPD
-
El Camino Real Charter High School Wins L.A. Academic Decathlon
-
2 L.A. School District Officials Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
-
LAUSD Superintendent Will Retire and Not Return From Medical Leave: Sources
-
Students Ran From Classroom After Shooting at Sal Castro Middle School, LAUSD Police Chief Says
-
-
Sal Castro Middle School Shooting: How Did 12-Year-Old End up With Gun at School?
-
Homeless Children Visit Universal Studios for First Time
-
2 Students Arrested After Separate Threats of Violence Against Corona High School, Police Say
-
LAUSD Board Approves Funding for Some Charter Schools, Despite Opposition from District and Teachers’ Union
-
17 Dead After Shooting at South Florida High School; Suspected Gunman ID’d as Former Student
-
-
265 LAUSD Schools in San Fernando Valley, Area Around Skirball Fire Closed Through Friday Because of Brush Fires
-
UC Receives More Freshman Applications Than Ever Before, With UCLA as Most Popular Choice
-
Family Sues Yucaipa School District After Bullied 13-Year-Old Commits Suicide