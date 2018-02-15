LAUSD Officials Detail Campus Safety Plan in Wake of Florida School Massacre

Los Angeles Unified School District leaders held a press conference Thursday to outline its own safety practices and procedures after a gunman shot and killed 14 students and three staff members on a high school campus in Florida. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 15, 2018.