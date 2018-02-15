Montecito Mudslide, Thomas Fire Victims Accuse SoCal Edison of Removing Potential Evidence

Southern California Edison is removing power poles from the Santa Paula foothills that could be vital to determining the cause of the deadly Thomas fire, as well as the ensuing debris flow that devastated Montecito, according to area residents.

Lawyers representing Ventura and Santa Barbara county residents who lost their homes in the December wildfire and subsequent mudslide sought a temporary restraining order Wednesday that would bar the utility from removing poles and other equipment along Anlauf Canyon Road — an area where the blaze is believed to have started.

The equipment may be key in determining financial liability for the damage, as the fire created the conditions responsible for the Jan. 9 mud and debris flow, attorneys said. The fire left steep mountains and slopes above Montecito bare of vegetation and unable to absorb heavy rainfall.

“We are very concerned they are moving so quickly … and hauling off critical evidence,” said Alex Robertson, one of the attorneys seeking to stop the utility’s work.

