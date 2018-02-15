Officials Seeking Man in Armed Robbery of Encino Post Office; $50,000 Reward Offered

Law enforcement offered a reward up to $50,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a post office in Encino the previous week.

The incident happened at the post office on 4930 Balboa Ave. around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Officials said a white man in his mid-20s to late 30s was armed with a handgun while he robbed the facility.

Authorities released images of a suspect, who’s seen wearing a gray hat, black jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses. He’s described as having dark hair and a clean-cut beard, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Robbery of a U.S. post office is a federal crime and offenders could face fines and imprisonment for up to 25 years, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service noted in a statement.

The agency did not provide further details about the incident.

Anyone with information can call 877-876-2455, press two and refer to case 2577864.