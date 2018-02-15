Officials Seeking Man in Armed Robbery of Encino Post Office; $50,000 Reward Offered

Posted 9:33 PM, February 15, 2018, by

Law enforcement offered a reward up to $50,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a post office in Encino the previous week.

A man suspected of robbing a post office in Encino is seen in these images provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Feb. 15, 2018.

A man suspected of robbing a post office in Encino is seen in these images provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Feb. 15, 2018.

The incident happened at the post office on 4930 Balboa Ave. around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Officials said a white man in his mid-20s to late 30s was armed with a handgun while he robbed the facility.

Authorities released images of a suspect, who’s seen wearing a gray hat, black jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses. He’s described as having dark hair and a clean-cut beard, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Robbery of a U.S. post office is a federal crime and offenders could face fines and imprisonment for up to 25 years, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service noted in a statement.

The agency did not provide further details about the incident.

Anyone with information can call 877-876-2455, press two and refer to case 2577864.

 