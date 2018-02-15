Live: Florida mass shooting suspect due in court
Suspected Florida School Shooter Was Member of White Nationalist Militia ‘Republic of Florida,’ ADL Says

Posted 10:41 AM, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56AM, February 15, 2018

The expelled student accused of killing 17 people at his former South Florida school had previously trained with a white nationalist militia in the state, participating in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee, according to new details that emerged Thursday in the investigation into the deadly shooting.

A representative of the “Republic of Florida” militia told researchers at the Anti-Defamation League that shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, had been “brought up” into the group by one of its members, the nonprofit said in a blog post.

The Republic of Florida calls itself “a white civil rights organization fighting for white identitarian politics” on its website, adding that its “current short-term goals are to occupy urban areas to recruit suburban young whites” in pursuit of “the ultimate creation of a white ethnostate.”

A training video the group posted online shows members practicing military maneuvers in camouflage clothing and saluting each other, along with music that says “They call me Nazi / and I’m proud of it.”

