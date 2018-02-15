Suspected Florida School Shooter Was Member of White Nationalist Militia ‘Republic of Florida,’ ADL Says

The expelled student accused of killing 17 people at his former South Florida school had previously trained with a white nationalist militia in the state, participating in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee, according to new details that emerged Thursday in the investigation into the deadly shooting.
A representative of the “Republic of Florida” militia told researchers at the Anti-Defamation League that shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, had been “brought up” into the group by one of its members, the nonprofit said in a blog post.
The Republic of Florida calls itself “a white civil rights organization fighting for white identitarian politics” on its website, adding that its “current short-term goals are to occupy urban areas to recruit suburban young whites” in pursuit of “the ultimate creation of a white ethnostate.”
A training video the group posted online shows members practicing military maneuvers in camouflage clothing and saluting each other, along with music that says “They call me Nazi / and I’m proud of it.”
