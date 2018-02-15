Tet Festival this weekend in OC

The Vietnamese new year, known as “Tet,” begins this Friday. KTLA 5 and the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations invite you to take part in this year’s Tet festival, happening this weekend at the OC Fair and Event Center. There will be concerts, dancing, traditional Vietnamese food, plus rides for the kids. KTLA 5 will be there with our prize wheel and mobile video kiosk. It’s all taking place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Feb 16-18) at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. For more information, visit Tetfestival.com.

