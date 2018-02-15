The Vietnamese new year, known as “Tet,” begins this Friday. KTLA 5 and the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations invite you to take part in this year’s Tet festival, happening this weekend at the OC Fair and Event Center. There will be concerts, dancing, traditional Vietnamese food, plus rides for the kids. KTLA 5 will be there with our prize wheel and mobile video kiosk. It’s all taking place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Feb 16-18) at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. For more information, visit Tetfestival.com.
Tet Festival this weekend in OC
-
Marijuana Use Will Still Be Illegal at Coachella 2018, Despite Recreational Legalization in California
-
Winter Fest at OC Fair & Event Center
-
Take Your Cup Noodles to Next Level at Noods Noods Noods Fest
-
Donald Trump’s Complicated History With Vietnam
-
Coffee Con Los Angeles Preview
-
-
Saturday “Gayle On The Go!”, Saturday, November 11th, 2017
-
Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Eminem to Headline Coachella 2018
-
Friday Forecast: Warm Conditions Expected This Weekend Before Storm
-
25th Annual ‘Festival of Lights’ Kicks Off in Riverside
-
Young Woman Sought After Forcefully Stealing Purse From 78-Year-Old in Koreatown
-
-
Long Beach Bulldog Beauty Contest & Adoption Fair
-
Putin Thanks Trump for CIA Information That Helped Prevent Terror Attack on St. Petersburg
-
Veterans Day Week Series #5 – Veterans Food Drive and Heroes Hall