Transient Charged in Stabbing Death of Man at Grocery Store Parking Lot in Pomona

A homeless man has been charged with murder weeks after a 40-year-old was found stabbed to death at a parking lot in Pomona, officials announced Thursday.

Jonathan Scott Marsh, 54, allegedly killed Matthew Musick with a knife after getting into a fight outside a grocery store in the 100 block of West Willow Street the morning of Jan. 25.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Marsh, a homeless man, was suspected of stabbing the victim several times before fleeing the scene. Witnesses saw the assailant near the victim after the attack, police said.

Authorities did not provide details about the alleged fight.

Marsh was arrested two weeks after the incident, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“My husband was an amazing person and a teacher and he didn’t deserve this,” Darcy Musick said days after her spouse’s death.

The victim was described as a brilliant teacher, outdoorsman and welder with a master’s degree in math. He was working on his doctorate.

His wife said she planned on honoring her husband’s passion for education by finishing veterinary school. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral expenses and Darcy Musick’s education.

Marsh was scheduled to be arraigned on March 12. If convicted as charged, he could face 26 years to life in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

