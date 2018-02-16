10 Freeway Shut Down in Rialto Area After Fiery, Fatal Crash Involving Up to 8 Vehicles

The 10 Freeway was fully closed in the Rialto area after a fiery, fatal crash involving a semi-truck and up to seven other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig was traveling westbound on the 10 when it crashed into the center divider and caught fire near Riverside Avenue shortly before 1 p.m., CHP’s incident log stated.

A total of eight vehicles are believed to be involved, according to the log. At least one person was killed in the crash; it is unknown how many others were injured.

Five of the vehicles — the big rig, a dump truck and three cars — appeared to have been totaled in the fiery wreck, Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed.

Around 1:40 p.m., CHP indicated the eastbound lanes would be closed for eight hours, while westbound lanes were expected to be shut down for three hours.

Traffic was backed up for several miles shortly before 2 p.m., the aerial footage showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.