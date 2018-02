Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pasadena Police Officer Donald Sevesind is less than a month away from breaking a personal record of running over 100 half-marathons and 100 marathons. Officer Sevesind visited the KTLA News at 3 today with Lu Parker and Kaj Goldberg to share his story.

Watch for Officer Sevesind in the L.A. Marathon on March 18, 2018.

To donate to his cause, click here and search "100th Give Back Marathon."