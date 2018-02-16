Preliminary 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South of Mexico City

A preliminary 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was reported 220 miles south of Mexico City in Pinotepa de Don Luis, officials said.

The force of the temblor shook buildings in Mexico City, according to the Associated Press.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, and it was unclear how much destruction the quake wrought.

